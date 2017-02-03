It’s possible to clean your entire house without chemicals and here’s how

Here’s what you need to actually get your house clean without any chemicals.

Amazingly, simple things you already have around the house actually do the job just as well as all those commercial cleaning products you have stuffed under your sink.

And if you sit down and think about it, the cost of those things can really add up when you need to buy a different product for every area of your house. Swapping all those bottles for a few simple ingredients will freshen up your cleaning routine.

YouTuber How Jen Does It explains exactly what to use in each room of your house.