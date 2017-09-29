Kid genius Anson Wong proves his smarts with exceptionally high score on IQ test

We always knew Anson Wong, our resident smart kid, had above-average intelligence, but earlier this month, he scored in the 99.9 percentile on an IQ test, landing him in a school for gifted children.

From infancy, Anson of Atlanta demonstrated an impressive ability to absorb new information with ease. Videos shared by his mom, Alice Wong, show Anson reading books when he was just 17 months old.

This August, Anson started kindergarten. At the end of every day, his parents asked him how his day went.





“The one thing he did tell us was that he’s bored,” said dad Angelo Wong. “[We’d ask] ‘What do you mean you’re bored?’ He said, ‘They teach baby stuff.'”

Angelo said he wasn’t surprised Anson wasn’t engaged with the material.

“They’re learning phonetics,” said Angelo. “I could also see in that first month, his energy level and appetite for learning new things was starting to diminish.”

After exploring a few different educational options around Atlanta, Alice, Angelo and Anson found a school that was a good fit. As a part of the entrance exam, Anson took an IQ test and ended up scoring in the 99.9 percentile. Alice and Angelo said they always knew Anson was smart but didn’t expect him to score so high.

“It was a nice surprise,” said Angelo.

Angelo said Anson has expressed some big goals and ideas for the future.

“He wants to build a machine that sucks carbon out of the atmosphere and turns it into oxygen,” said Angelo. “He wants to solve global warming. He wants to study quantum physics… he’s so ambitious, and I love that.”