Mom will love these oh-so-stylish necklaces because you made them

Even if you’re an adult, you’re never too old to give Mom a homemade Mother’s Day gift.

How cute are these necklaces? They look like something straight out of a boutique. Instead, they come straight out of your oven.

That’s right — the pendants are made from clay you can bake at home. Martha Stewart is designed this gorgeous project, but luckily she shares her secrets with us.

Colorful modeling clay is the secret to easily creating a trendy marble-looking piece. All you do is combine two colors until you get the design you want. Roll it out flat and cut out the shape you want to feature. And just like that, you’re on your way to making your very own statement necklace. Your Mom is going to love it! You might even want to make an extra for yourself.





Here’s what you’ll need:

oven-hardening clay

craft knife

drinking glass, for measuring the shape

drinking straw, for punching holes

small metal rod

leather cord

your favorite assorted brass beads

Mom will love that her necklace is one of a kind, but not as much as knowing that you made it.

Find the full instructions on Martha Stewart’s website.