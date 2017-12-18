We think the dollar store is awesome for finding pretty much anything at a great price. It’s even better when you can easily transform the dollar store item into something more expensive looking.





YouTuber Do it on a Dime has done just that with this gorgeous gift basket. She shares exactly which items to look for that make the basket look more expensive than it is. The whole thing goes for under $10.

If your local store doesn’t have these items, get a little creative and imagine how different items would look nestled next to each other in a basket. You’ll be on your way to a beautiful gift in no time!