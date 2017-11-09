10 things to do during your first week at a new job

Starting a new job is like the first day of school all over again. Here are some tips on getting comfortable in your new job.

1. “Hi, my name is…”

Make the effort to meet people. Say hello in the elevator, kitchen, or bathroom. That effort will help as your work starts to require networking with other departments.

Start with the group that’s closest to you — it will be in their best interest to get you started on the right foot, since your work will directly affect theirs.





2. Find someone who knows where the bathrooms are

Find a friendly face who has a good handle on what works and doesn’t and can show you around. Companies have their own language – having someone who can help you decode the office politics is a huge asset.

Hopefully, the company will assign you some kind of mentor – an experienced person in your area, other than your boss — to help you out.

3. Set up some goals

Set up an initial meeting with your boss to establish what they think success will look like in the first week, month, and three months.

At the same time, if you’re in a managerial position, it’s important to begin setting expectations with your direct reports. From communication style to office hours, that first week sets the tone.

4. Who does the dishes?

One of the small details that can set the tone for you as a good worker is paying attention to some of the unwritten rules of the office, such as who washes the coffee mugs.

Don’t be above doing dishes – that’s a quick way to a black mark in the workplace community.

5. Buckle in

As soon as you can, start demonstrating what you sold people on in your job interview. If you said you were a social media whiz or good with numbers, immediately start revamping the social accounts or making sense of the company’s analytics.

This will be a learning experience for you as well, since it will bring you into contact with people around the company, and will help you learn which toes you should avoid stepping on.

6. Keep a brag sheet

Keep track of all your accomplishments, major contributions, and when you get positive feedback. You want to get in the habit early and have the information at the ready for future performance reviews and salary negotiations.

7. Stay organized

With a lot of new information is coming your way, setting good habits and getting organized from the start will make your life easier down the line.

It’s also a good time to improve your bad habits. If you’ve struggled with time management, for example, use that first week to map out how you’ll spend each day and begin putting it into practice.

8. Let the world know you’ve changed jobs

Once you’re officially on the job, it’s important to update your title across your own social media platforms and also start following your new company and colleagues.

As you meet new people, cement the relationships by finding them on LinkedIn.

Be aware that Facebook and Twitter are often for friends, so start with following your company. As you make friends, add them to Facebook or Twitter.

9. Don’t burn bridges

Keep up good relations with your previous employers and co-workers as well. In fact, some experts say the first week of a new job is a good time to reach out to colleagues from your previous jobs and get some recommendations. The best time to get referrals is when you’re not looking for a new job.

10. Learn your neighborhood

What’s around your new office? Find the nearest pharmacy, lunch spot, walking trail and gym. Knowing what’s nearby and convenient will help you feel settled.

Part of being comfortable is knowing how long it will take you to get to the gym and back for an lunchtime workout.