10 things you didn’t know you could insure

While health insurance might be a questionable investment these days, there are numerous other types of insurance you can buy for all kinds of different situations. Here are 10 we found to be the most unusual.

1. Kidnapping

If you don’t have a Liam Neeson-character ready to come get you when you’re kidnapped traveling abroad, then you can purchase a kidnap, ransom and extortion insurance policy. These policies will reimburse you for expenses associated with the incident and will pay the ransom.

2. Plants

Your homeowners policy might cover landscaping damage, but it is typically is limited to a specific dollar amount. In addition, coverage varies widely.





If your thumbs are green with cash and exotic plant life, you can buy an insurance rider to cover them. You can also get a rider on your insurance policy for hail and snow damage to protect plants, shrubs, and trees from certain forces of nature.

3. Alien abduction

If you think the little green men (and women) might be coming for you, you can pick up a policy from the UFO Abduction Insurance Co. The company accepts all pre-existing conditions, and you can’t be turned down. This weird insurance also offers $10 million in coverage in the event that aliens abduct you.

4. Capturing the Loch Ness Monster

In 1971, Lloyd’s of London agreed to underwrite an insurance policy for Cutty Sark, the whisky company. Possibly after drinking some of their own product, Cutty Sark had offered $2.4 million to anyone who could capture the Loch Ness Monster.

Lloyd’s set some conditions, though – including that in exchange for paying out a claim, the insurance company would get to keep the mythical creature. Also, the monster captured had to be in excess of 20 feet and curators of the Natural History Museum in London had to agree that the captured beast was, in fact, the Loch Ness Monster.

5. Hole-in-one winners

Let’s say you’re organizing a charity golf tournament and want to offer an outrageously cool (and expensive) prize for anyone who gets a hole-in-one. Some lucky sod will promptly get that hole-in-one, and you’re out of luck, right?

Not so fast. American Hole ‘n One will insure you.

6. Facial hair

If you’re serious about your ‘stache, you can get it insured.

Australian cricket player Merv Hughes reportedly insured his mustache for approximately $370,000. Time magazine reports Hughes’ mustache was one of his signature characteristics.

Guitarist Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top also reportedly got his famous beard insured.

7. Fantasy sports

If you are very serious about fantasy sports, you can sink some big money into it. An injury to a star player can put that cash in jeopardy.

Intermarket Insurance Agency of Huntington, N.Y., offers fantasy sports insurance for fans who want to protect their bets. If a key player is injured, you will be eligible to receive a payout to cover your entry fee and other expenses.

8. Cigars

This seems to miss the point of smoking a fine cigar, but you can insure cigars.

The most expensive insurance policy issued for a cigar was written by Lloyd’s of London. The cigar in question in over 12 feet long and was made from more than 15,000 tobacco leaves. In case you are wondering, the cigar holds the world record for the longest cigar.

9. One finger

While Keith Richards has long been thought to be immortal, even he fears something happening to his hands. Or more precisely, the middle finger on his chord-playing hand. That finger – not the hand, just the finger – is insured for $1.5 million.

10. Zombie apocalypse

The walking dead have apparently shuffled their way into the insurance office – and if they come looking for you, you could have a policy to protect yourself.

However, many policies only kick in after a large attack, so shop carefully for policies that include ammunition restocking, medical treatment, and a zombie incineration cleanup team.