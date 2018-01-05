Menu
CheapFullCoverageAutoInsurance.com / Flickr Read this Next

8 easy ways to save some big bucks
Advertisement

Watching your mouth is a normal part of the daily grind.

After all, there are some things that you should never, ever, under any circumstances say at work.


RELATED: These 7 red flags in the workplace may be signs you’re about to lose your job

Taking responsibility for your mistakes is what enables you to grow, so avoid saying “it’s not my fault” when things go wrong. In a similar vein, don’t use “I can’t” as an excuse.

“No problem” sounds flippant. “It’s my pleasure” is a more professional alternative.

And finally, no one likes corporate buzzwords. So please don’t say “synergize.” Ever.

Beth Sawicki About the author:
Beth Sawicki is a content editor at Rare. Email her at Beth@Rare.us.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

8 easy ways to save some big bucks

8 easy ways to save some big bucks

5 good things (and 5 potentially bad things) about the Disney-Fox merger

5 good things (and 5 potentially bad things) about the Disney-Fox merger

A box of nursing home donations also contained 109 of one of the world’s most valuable coins

A box of nursing home donations also contained 109 of one of the world’s most valuable coins

Never buy these 4 items on Black Friday

Never buy these 4 items on Black Friday

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement