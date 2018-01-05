Watching your mouth is a normal part of the daily grind.

After all, there are some things that you should never, ever, under any circumstances say at work.





Taking responsibility for your mistakes is what enables you to grow, so avoid saying “it’s not my fault” when things go wrong. In a similar vein, don’t use “I can’t” as an excuse.

“No problem” sounds flippant. “It’s my pleasure” is a more professional alternative.

And finally, no one likes corporate buzzwords. So please don’t say “synergize.” Ever.