7 ways to save at Macy’s

Macy’s is a popular department store chain, with around 870 stores and a robust retail site. Macy’s sells a wide range of fashion products and accessories ranging from everyday casual wear to high-end jewelry. They even sell home appliances and furniture. Chances are you’ve headed there to make a purchase.

But if you walk into the store, grab something off the rack and pay for it immediately, you might be leaving too much money on the table. Here are seven ways you can potentially save big at Macy’s.





1. Shop Macy’s One-Day Sales

Macy’s regularly runs One-Day Sales throughout the year. Predicting a One-Day Sale is no exact science, but they can happen as frequently as once per month. One-Day Sales typically fall on Saturdays, with a sale “preview” on Friday. Clearance items are often marked down even further, and shoppers can multiply those savings with coupons.

2. Use Macy’s circulars

Instead of tossing out your junk mail right away, you may want to check for Macy’s circular catalogs. They often contain deals on marked-down merchandise and coupons for specific departments or cash off your overall purchase. You can even hop online to check for local-specific deals at your Macy’s — all you need to do is enter your zip code on Macy’s website and you can find online catalogs.

3. Sign up for emails & text alerts

By signing up for Macy’s email and/or text alerts, you can be the first to know when sales and events occur. Plus, Macy’s often offers discounts just for signing up. Right now, Macy’s is offering 15% off your first purchase when you create an online account and sign up as an email subscriber.

4. Download the Macy’s app

Not only can you shop on this app, but you can also enhance your in-store experience. By enabling in-store messages on your phone, you can unlock deals as you peruse Macy’s. You can also scan barcodes to check prices, read reviews and check out additional size or color options. And if you decide to order from the app, Macy’s offers 25% off your first order.

5. Cash in your Plenti rewards

Plenti is a free rewards program that offers points good for discounts at Macy’s and other participating stores, including AT&T, Exxon, Rite Aid, and Expedia. Once you’ve signed up, you can earn points for purchases and redeem those points for discounts. For example, 1,000 Plenti points can be redeemed for $10 off your Macy’s purchase.

6. Consider a Macy’s credit card

Macy’s has its own credit card (read our review here). In fact, there are two versions: The Macy’s Store Card, good for in-store and online Macy’s purchases, and the Macy’s American Express Card, which can be used anywhere that accepts American Express. Cardholders can earn a number of benefits, including “Star Pass” discounts, annual 10% savings from August to December, and surprise discounts at the register. The American Express card also earns Plenti points.

It may seem easy to get one of these store credit cards just to get a discount or two. But there are several important financial impacts to consider before filling out that application, like if you shop there frequently enough to warrant adding this plastic to your wallet and if your budget can handle this card. You’ll also want to consider if your credit scores can help you qualify for a credit card that would be better for your habits.

7. Price adjustments

Macy’s offers price adjustments that are good for 10 days from the date of purchase. If the price of your item drops within 10 days, Macy’s will refund the difference. So if the item you just bought goes on sale, you’ll still be able to reap the benefits.

Note: It’s important to remember that interest rates, fees and terms for credit cards, loans and other financial products frequently change. As a result, rates, fees and terms for credit cards, loans and other financial products cited in these articles may have changed since the date of publication. Please be sure to verify current rates, fees and terms with credit card issuers, banks or other financial institutions directly.

Brian Acton is a freelance writer and contributor at Credit.com. Several years ago, as he worked to pay down debt and purchase a home, Brian became interested in personal finance and credit. He has been covering these topics ever since. Brian has a BA in History from Salisbury University and an MBA from UMUC. He lives in Maryland with his wife and two dogs.