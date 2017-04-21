7 ways to save money at Applebee’s

When I was younger, I was a huge fan of Applebee’s. My friends and I would catch a movie then go to Applebee’s for half-price appetizers. My personal favorite was the wings. They were so crispy and juicy. And they were half off!

We would get a double order each – oh to have the metabolism of a teenager again.

To enjoy a meal at Applebee’s without breaking the bank, here are a few good tips.

It’s important to note that not all Applebee’s run the same deals. There can be some variation across the country, so check with your local location to see what offers are available for you. For example, some Applebee’s in Central Florida are standouts, as they started Club Applebee’s where the restaurant turns into a nightclub after 10 p.m. until closing at 2 a.m. They run half-price appetizers, drink specials and more during this time, but this is not something that is available nationwide.





1. Happy hour & late-night specials

Applebee’s runs two specials during the day – an afternoon happy hour and a late-night special.

The happy hour time for many locations is between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Most Applebee’s have drink specials that include discounts on adult beverages plus half off on select appetizers. If you can’t get there early, you can try to get there late. At most Applebee’s, late-night deals take effect after 9 p.m. It’s usually the same discount on adult beverages and half price on select appetizers.

2. 2 for $20 Menu

Applebee’s has a 2 for $20 Menu where you can get an appetizer and two full-size entrees for $20 or $25. You don’t get the full menu and it’s a limited selection for the deal but many popular options are available.

These entrees can cost up to $15 each, so by pairing up with a friend you can save money on your meal and get an appetizer to share.

3. Get the app & order online

Applebee’s has online ordering service called Applebee’s Carside to Go that you can use to order food for pickup.

As of publication date, for your first order, you can use the coupon code 5OFF25 at checkout and get $5 off your first order of more than $25.

4. Join their email club

When you sign up for the Applebee’s email club, you get the occasional promotional email with coupons and discounts but also a free dessert on your birthday. Many restaurants offer free food on your birthday so if this is something you’re after, you may want to sign up with all your favorite eateries.

5. Kids eat free

Many Applebee’s locations allow kids 12 and under to free on certain days of the week when an adult purchases a full-price entree. If you have kids and plan on dining at Applebee’s, find out if your local restaurant offers such a deal so you can save.

6. Buy a gift card online

There are many reputable gift card marketplaces online and you can buy gift cards at a big discount from people who want to get rid of them.

7. Use a rewards credit card

If you dine out often, you may want to consider paying the bill with a credit card, like one of these, that helps you earn extra at restaurants.

Want more dining out hacks? We’ve got 11 ways to save at restaurants right here.

