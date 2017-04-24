A beautiful and slightly morbid piece of Hollywood real estate has hit the market

If you have $7 million burning a hole in your pocket, Marilyn Monroe’s house could be yours.

The beautiful Spanish-style home at 12305 5th Helena Drive in Brentwood, Calif., is back on the market for $6.9 million — a far cry from the $75,000 to $90,000 Monroe reportedly paid for it. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a guest house, a pool, and an updated kitchen.

The house was built in 1929. It was the only home Monroe ever owned; she moved in just four months before her 1962 death — and yes, she died in one of the bedrooms.





Marilyn Monroe's final home where she died is for sale (Photos) https://t.co/aQajx4SbC4 pic.twitter.com/SxEjSKWb4A — Variety (@Variety) April 24, 2017

RELATED: See how Chip and Joanna Gaines transformed this “Fixer Upper” houseboat into a beautiful home

Shortly before she passed away, Monroe told a “Life” magazine reporter, “Anybody who likes my house, I am sure I will get along with.” We can definitely see why she loved it!

See photos inside the house at Curbed LA.