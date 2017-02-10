A Valentine’s Day date doesn’t need to cost a lot of money to be meaningful

If you’re strapped for cash but still want to show your Valentine a good time, rest assured that a date doesn’t need to be expensive.

Here are some totally affordable date ideas for the most romantic day of the year.

RELATED: Why do people kiss with their eyes closed?

Ice skating: What could be sweeter than hand-holding, hot chocolate, and cozy sweaters?

On the water: It doesn’t cost much to rent a canoe or kayak at a local lake.

Look up: Once the sun goes down, grab a blanket, lie under the stars, and look for your favorite constellations.





Take a sip: Many breweries and wineries offer free tours.

Bowling: There’s nothing like a little friendly competition!

Hit the gym: Take a fitness or yoga class together.

See a movie: A date night classic! Don’t forget the popcorn!