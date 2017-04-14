Chipotle just made a big change that’s bound to anger its loyal customers

Bad news, Chipotle fans — your burritos are getting more expensive.

The fast casual chain recently raised its menu prices by about five percent in 440 of its more than 2,200 locations.

According to Business Insider, the price hike comes at the worst time in the restaurant’s history. Sales-wise, Chipotle has yet to fully recover from a major E. coli outbreak in late 2015. However, its stock price has climbed more than 22 percent since the first of the year, which could mean it’s on the rebound.

RELATED: She claims Chipotle used her picture without permission, and now she’s demanding more than $2 billion





Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold told Business Insider the chain “had been on record saying that we may raise prices in some of our restaurants.”

“Even with the increase, Chipotle pricing remains very competitive within the category,” Arnold added.