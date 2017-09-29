Here’s everything you need to know to get started making money on eBay

Selling your old stuff on eBay is a great way to make extra money.
Snapping a couple of photos and creating a listing seems easy enough, but there is a lot more that goes into getting a good price for your stuff. If you really want to become a pro seller, this video has plenty of helpful tips.
She shares how to figure out which items will sell for $20 and which will sell for $200. The key is to start by studying what people are buying on eBay instead of running out to the thrift store right away. That way, you won’t waste money on inventory people don’t want to buy.
More pro tips:
- Create a listing template that you can edit and reuse to list items quickly.
- If you need to build up a good review rating, be a good eBay buyer.
- Pick up some professional plastic bags to protect items during shipping.
- Always offer exceptional customer service.