This teen clothing company is shutting down 400 stores nationwide

Teen clothier Rue21 is closing 400 stores — nearly half of its brick-and-mortar operations — nationally as it focuses on internet sales.

The company had operated 700 stores in 48 states across the country, according to its website.

“It’s true — we are closing some stores,” the company said in a post on Facebook. “It was a difficult but necessary decision.”

The company did not say how soon it would be closing its stores, which are in malls, strip centers and outlets.



