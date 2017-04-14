Target recalls more than half a million water-absorbing Easter toys

Target is recalling 560,000 Easter toys after discovering that, if ingested, they can expand inside a child’s body and cause life-threatening health issues.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a notice Wednesday for water-absorbent Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, along with Easter Grow Toy and Hatch Your Own Dino, sold at Target stores nationwide from February through March for about a dollar each.

According to the CPSC recall notice, if the toy is ingested “it can expand inside a child’s body and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life-threatening, requiring surgery for the toy to be removed.”





Parents should also be aware that the toy may not show up on an X-ray while visiting a medical professional for help, according to the CPSC recall notice.

The recall notice says no incidents or injuries have been reported.

Consumers must return the purchased items to Target immediately for a full refund. One can also call Target’s customer service number at 800-440-0680 for further assistance.