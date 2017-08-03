These side hustles will pay you $30 an hour

These days, it seems like everyone has some kind of side hustle. Who can blame them? A little extra cash never hurts.

If you’re looking for a part-time gig that allows you to make money for your family and work from home, Melecia at Home has some great tips. She shares nine different categories of part-time, work from home jobs that could easily become your side hustle.

Many of them don't require any extra skills, though most will take a little training. Some pay flat hourly rates, up to $30 an hour, while some pay a per-project fee.





Here are some of her suggestions:

Micro-jobs on sites like fiverr.com, including small editing jobs or graphic design projects

Customer service jobs you can do from home, both phone support and online chat support

Search engine evaluators

Data entry

Online moderation for message board sites

Mystery shop over the phone, evaluating customer service

Online tutoring

