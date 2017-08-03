These side hustles will pay you $30 an hour

These days, it seems like everyone has some kind of side hustle. Who can blame them? A little extra cash never hurts.
If you’re looking for a part-time gig that allows you to make money for your family and work from home, Melecia at Home has some great tips. She shares nine different categories of part-time, work from home jobs that could easily become your side hustle.
Many of them don’t require any extra skills, though most will take a little training. Some pay flat hourly rates, up to $30 an hour, while some pay a per-project fee.
Here are some of her suggestions:
- Micro-jobs on sites like fiverr.com, including small editing jobs or graphic design projects
- Customer service jobs you can do from home, both phone support and online chat support
- Search engine evaluators
- Data entry
- Online moderation for message board sites
- Mystery shop over the phone, evaluating customer service
- Online tutoring
Find Melecia’s tips for finding these jobs on her site, Melecia at Home.