These side hustles will pay you $30 an hour

These days, it seems like everyone has some kind of side hustle. Who can blame them? A little extra cash never hurts.

If you’re looking for a part-time gig that allows you to make money for your family and work from home, Melecia at Home has some great tips. She shares nine different categories of part-time, work from home jobs that could easily become your side hustle.

Many of them don’t require any extra skills, though most will take a little training. Some pay flat hourly rates, up to $30 an hour, while some pay a per-project fee.


Here are some of her suggestions:

  • Micro-jobs on sites like fiverr.com, including small editing jobs or graphic design projects
  • Customer service jobs you can do from home, both phone support and online chat support
  • Search engine evaluators
  • Data entry
  • Online moderation for message board sites
  • Mystery shop over the phone, evaluating customer service
  • Online tutoring

Find Melecia’s tips for finding these jobs on her site, Melecia at Home.

