If you have these vintage dishes in your cupboard, you may be sitting on a gold mine

It’s time to stop chiding Mom about her old-fashioned dishes, because some of those pieces may be seriously valuable.

According to “TODAY,” vintage Pyrex pieces sell for as much as $1,800 online. A single bowl can fetch $900. That’s a lot of dough for one brightly-colored dish.

Pyrex products made between 1915 and the late 1970s are especially sought.

Per “Bon Appétit,” those early dishes were made from the same thermal, shock-resistant glass used to craft railroad lanterns. This allowed cooks to place Pyrex pots and pans over open flames on the stove without worrying about the glass shattering.





Speaking of shattering, can Pyrex dishes break? Yes, but they rarely do, according to Regan Brumagen, reference librarian for the Pyrex exhibit at the Corning Museum of Glass.

“It does break. It’s still glass. But glass is pretty darn strong,” Brumagen told “Bon Appétit.”