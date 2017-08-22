What happens to your student loans after you get married?

If you’re still paying off student loans when you tie the knot, your repayment plan eligibility may change.

Your and your spouse’s incomes will now be seen as one, rather than separate. That could affect your month payment rate.

RELATED: 5 ways to spot a student loan scam

Some lenders will allow you and your spouse to refinance your loans together, which allows either partner to have no current income at all. This is ideal for a stay-at-home parent or a person trying to start a business.

But just know — if you ever get divorced, you’ll still be responsible for paying off your student debt, even if your estranged spouse was a co-signer.



