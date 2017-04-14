Your local JCPenney may not close as early as you think

J.C. Penney Co. is postponing the liquidation sales and closures of 138 stores across the U.S.

The retailer announced earlier this year that it would close 138 stores, but now they are pushing back the closure dates. CNBC reported that the store closure list has prompted customers to come in and shop.

“Those stores have seen better-than-expected sales and traffic,” a spokeswoman told CNBC.

Liquidation sales will now start May 22, and stores will close July 31. That’s about six weeks later than the initial closure date scheduled.





About 5,000 workers will lose their jobs. J.C. Penney Co. will continue to operate almost 900 stores.