Never Take Your Christmas Tree Down Again — Just Decorate It For Halloween

A new trend, the “Halloween Tree” is popping up in homes across the United States where most of us are either too lazy or too bored to take down the Christmas tree. While the “Halloween Tree” sounds like a bizarre decoration, it really only takes a bit of getting used to. And if we’re being honest, the fact that we all bring a tree inside every winter is pretty bizarre as well. Check out some of these decorations:

Hello, October 1st. I am ready for you. #Halloween #HalloweenTree A post shared by Forrest Sanders (@forrestsanders) on Oct 1, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

Anybody else’s wife does a #halloweentree? A post shared by KTTC Internet Radio (@todaystxcountry) on Oct 1, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

Ever since Tim Burton’s classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas” came out, there’s been a definite tie between Halloween and Christmas. Thus, it just seems like a logical idea to put up your Christmas tree early and decorate it for Halloween. Once the spooky holiday is over, bring out the Christmas decorations. Then maybe a Valentine’s Day tree?





May have to start a new tradition! 😍🖤🎃🦇🕷🕸🎃🖤 #halloween #halloweendecor #halloweentree #nightmarebeforechristmas A post shared by Ashley Lloyd (@ashandcashman) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

#HalloweenTrees are a thing. Would you have one? 🎃 Andy A post shared by kmfm – Radio In Kent (@kmfmofficial) on Oct 2, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

RELATED: Professor’s funny t-shirt ends up confusing a bunch of his students

The Halloween Tree 💜🎃🖤👻💀 #halloween #halloweentree #autumn #october #cat #hobbithole A post shared by Karl Andrews (@karldeanandrews) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:18am PDT