Parents of smart kid Anson Wong explain how he got so sharp

At just 5 years old, Anson Wong can explain just about any subject in impressive depth. He loves to talk about the immune system, the solar system and the political system.

His parents, who live in Atlanta, told Rare that from a young age, Anson demonstrated an impressive ability to absorb new information with ease.

Anson learns to read at one year old

“Alice saw it right away how smart he is,” said Anson’s dad, Angelo Wong. “I didn’t really see it until later.”





Mom Alice Wong said she was surprised at how quickly Anson learned to read.

“When he was 12 months old, I realized he knew his ABCs,” said Alice.

She worked with him on teaching him each letter and the sounds associated with them. In 2015, Alice shared a video to YouTube showing Anson crawling on a letter mat, pointing to each letter as she called them out at random. He was just 14 months old at the time.

Soon, she was using homemade flash cards to teach him words. His parents say he learned how to read as he was learning to talk.

“We put the words in front of him, we’d sound it out, and soon, he was kind of picking it up,” said Angelo. “He can barely speak. He could only crawl at that point.”

Another video shared to YouTube shows Anson reading words like “duck” and “sheep” at 17 months old.

His parents say since learning to read, Anson loves exploring new topics on his own.

“I think early on it was more us teaching him,” said Angelo. “Now he chooses what he wants to learn. We just let him go with it.”

Anson goes viral

Now, Anson is a curious 5-year-old with a passion for sharing his knowledge with others.

His parents say he’s voracious when it comes to learning, and they do what they can to stoke that curiosity.

“I’ve always encouraged him to ask questions. I always ask him, ‘Do you have any questions for Daddy?'” said Angelo. “When he asks questions, I don’t give him the baby answer.”

Anson went viral last year when he started chatting with a medical school student in an Atlanta grocery store, sharing his knowledge about the immune system.

Anson also stars in a series with Rare called Anson’s Answers, where he explains different areas of science. So far, he has tackled subjects ranging from the planets to human cells.

The future for Anson

Learning is an important part of the day for Anson.

“Anson, he realizes the importance of learning,” said Angelo. “He understands that it’s important to learn something new every day. There are times where we remind him, ‘Anson, you haven’t learned anything new today,’ and he’ll go pick up a book.”

Anson has big dreams for the future.

“He wants to be a scientist, he wants to be a geneticist, he wants to be a rocket scientist, or he wants to be a doctor,” said Angelo. “He has these really big, stretch goals for himself.”

But for now, Anson is a kid exploring his interests. He is also a brand new big brother to a younger sister. He and his parents welcomed baby Aayla in July.

Alice and Angelo say he has been an attentive brother.

“He goes and runs to her room. He’ll help bring us stuff we need. He’ll give her kisses at night,” said Alice. “He’s very attentive.”

Anson credits his parents with teaching him everything he knows. During a taping of “The Doctor Oz Show,” Dr. Mehmet Oz asked Anson how he learned so much.

“From my mom and dad,” said Anson.

When asked where Anson gets his smarts from, Alice and Angelo had different ideas.

“From me!” they both simultaneously quipped, with a laugh.

“We know that we’re not perfect parents,” Alice said. “But we’re very proud of him.”

Anson will appear on “The Dr. Oz Show” on July 25 to help explain the gut. Check your local listings to find out where and when to watch in your area.