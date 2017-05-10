She dips a toothbrush in boiling water to make this fun and unique Mother’s Day gift

I like Mother’s Day gifts that are both heartfelt and practical.

These toothbrush bracelets certainly fit the bill. They’re easy to make — the perfect craft to do with my daughter. And, as Tyson pointed out, they’re functional too; just pop them on your kid’s wrist, and he or she will never forget to bring a toothbrush to a sleepover again!

You will need:

Toothbrush

A pot (make sure it’s big enough to fit the toothbrush!) filled with boiling water



Tongs

A towel

Tyson may not be impressed…

…but I really like this craft. I thought it was cool. And because it’s Mother’s Day, it’s all about what I think!

