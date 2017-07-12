She packs cleaning supplies, wrapping paper, beach towels, and coats into a tiny hall closet

Organizing household items can be one of the trickiest parts of living in a small space. All the little odds and ends, like cleaning supplies and wrapping paper, that are really necessary to life can also be difficult to store.

Making the most of your coat closet can be the solution to your organization woes. She shows us how to use the walls, high shelves and even the floor to take advantage of every inch of space.

She creates a wrapping paper rack from a 2×4 and string to store those awkward rolls against the wall. Simple IKEA shoe bins are the perfect way to organize cords and cleaning supplies without using a lot of space.

Watch and be amazed at how much can fit into a tiny closet.