Mother’s Day is the one day — one day — of the year when Mom gets to take a break.

So make it one that she’ll remember. Bring her breakfast in bed, and don’t force her to do the dishes afterward. Give her a meaningful gift (like this homemade toothbrush bracelet, of course). Take the kids to the park while she goes to the spa.

Seriously, it’s one day out of the entire year. Let her enjoy it!

