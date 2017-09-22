She transforms cardboard boxes into cute storage bins

Can you believe these are made from cardboard boxes?

It’s amazing how much the cost of storage bins can rack up, especially if you need a bunch. But cardboard boxes are so cheap, or even free, and they can be just as cute as the store-bought versions after a little DIY love.

These bins look so expensive, and the best part is, you can customize them match your decor. Basically, all you have to do is cover the box with fabric and add the snazzy leather handles made from old belts.





Iron and Twine explains exactly how it’s done.

Here’s what you’ll need:

cardboard box

packing tape

rotary cutter and mat or scissors

fabric

spray adhesive

an old leather belt

binding post screws

flathead screwdriver

industrial hole punch or X-ACTO knife

Add an hour of your time and you’ll be on your way to a cuter, more organized space.