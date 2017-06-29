She turns a thrifted dress from the ’80s into a kimono that’s trendy today

If you’re looking for some DIY inspiration, look no further than this video from the Sorry Girls. This simple project only requires basic sewing skills, some creative vision, and a couple of thrift store finds.

Part of finding gems at the thrift store is imagining how the piece can be transformed. You can tell these girls definitely have that vision as they talk through their shopping trip.

RELATED: She sells $93 worth of thrift store goods for $2,000

Check out how an ’80s dress that looks like a matching pencil skirt and blouse, complete with shoulder pads, is transformed into a kimono-style duster that looks like something purchased this summer. Watch and be amazed!



