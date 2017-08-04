She upcycles her old jeans into this trendy pillow

Cleaning out your closet is great, but actually throwing away worn out clothes? Doesn’t feel so great knowing your leftover items are heading to a landfill.

Blogger Lil’ Luna has the perfect solution: turn those old jeans into a brand-new pillow.

RELATED: Need to upgrade your bedroom for cheap? Try these 5 DIY headboard hacks

She created this adorable design that combines two of our favorite trends — hexagons and ombré. As a hack, she glued the denim shapes down to the pillow fabric first to keep them in place and perfectly lined up while she sews them down. But you probably can get away with not sewing them at all; the right fabric glue will attach the denim permanently.





Find the full tutorial on Lil’ Luna.