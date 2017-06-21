She wears a sock on her hand while cleaning the blinds and you’ll marvel at how well it works

Your window blinds are filthy. They may not look gross, but trust me — they are.

But in just a few minutes, you can get them sparkling clean and looking like new again.

You will need:

Equal parts vinegar and water

An old sock

Combine the vinegar and water in a bowl. Put the sock on your hand, and dip it in the vinegar and water mixture. Then, rub your sock hand along the blinds and marvel at how much dirt you pick up.





I especially like this cleaning hack because it takes almost no time at all. I can do it while my kids are napping!

