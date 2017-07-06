So this is what would happen if you fell into a black hole…

A black hole are one of the universe’s greatest mysteries. There is little known about these dark, black portals, but what we do know will shock you.

Black holes have such a strong gravitational pull that once something enters the hole, it can never escape. This includes light.

Because black holes consume everything in their reach, including light, they are not easy to spot with the naked eye. To determine where a black hole is located, scientists must take note of how surrounding stars and gasses are affected by the strong gravitational pull.





Have you ever wondered what would happen if you found yourself in a black hole? Well, it wouldn’t be a pretty sight. The gravitational pull of the hole would basically turn you into string cheese. Your body would be stretched out and pulled apart — ouch!