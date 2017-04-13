These are the grooviest, most popular baby names of the 1970s from A to Z

Characterized by the rise of disco, the 1970s was a funky era filled with bell bottoms, Atari and the feminist movement. People were totally digging wholesome television shows like “Happy Days” and boogieing to the Bee Gees. If you find yourself longing for this “far out” decade, help keep the nostalgia alive by giving your child a name from the era.

Analysts at MooseRoots, a genealogy data site by Graphiq, used data from the Social Security Administration to find the most popular baby names from the 1970s from A to Z. The raddest name of each letter was determined by finding the boys’ and girls’ name with the highest average frequency per million over the entire decade (1970-1979).





Names on the list like Brian and Christina offer a subtle nod to the decade, but others — like Larry and Wendy — make a bolder statement. Take a look at these 26 groovy names from the 1970s to find one for your little boy or girl.