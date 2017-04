These are the grooviest, most popular baby names of the 1970s from A to Z

Characterized by the rise of disco, the 1970s was a funky era filled with bell bottoms, Atari and the feminist movement. People were totally digging wholesome television shows like โ€œHappy Daysโ€ and boogieing to the Bee Gees. If you find yourself longing for this โ€œfar outโ€ decade, help keep the nostalgia alive by giving your child a name from the era.

RELATED: These are the most popular baby names of the 1980s from A to Z

Analysts at MooseRoots, a genealogy data site by Graphiq, used data from the Social Security Administration to find the most popular baby names from the 1970s from A to Z. The raddest name of each letter was determined by finding the boys’ and girls’ name with the highest average frequency per million over the entire decade (1970-1979).





RELATED:ย These are the most popular baby names of the 1990s from A to Z

Names on the list like Brian and Christina offer a subtle nod to the decade, but others โ€” like Larry and Wendy โ€” make a bolder statement. Take a look at these 26 groovy names from the 1970s to find one for your little boy or girl.