The hottest trend in home decor is expensive, but it can easily be IKEA hacked

If you’ve explored Pinterest lately, you’ve probably noticed a new furniture trend. All-over upholstery, where fabric covers every inch of the piece, is really coming into vogue.

Because of the intricate construction process, this type of furniture can get pretty pricey, even for an accent piece. But we’ve scoured the internet and found an easy DIY version.

Starting from an IKEA bench that looks like picnic-table seating, you can create this gorgeous statement piece that will definitely draw some compliments. It does take a little sewing know-how, but it’s really just basic seams. Plus, a lot of it is hot-glued, so it can’t be too difficult, right?





Find the full illustrated instructions on Style Me Pretty.

Here’s what you’ll need: