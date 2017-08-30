These 5 things will soon disappear forever

Technology improves our lives in so many ways, but it also makes certain objects obsolete.

If current trends continue, several everyday items are bound to disappear.

Everyone has a cellphone, so who needs a landline? And streaming services like Netflix and Hulu eliminate the need for DVDs.

We can pay bills online now; we no longer write personal checks. Speaking of online shopping, now that Amazon has gotten in on the grocery store game, buying food will probably move to the internet as well.





And the very last batch of pennies were minted in April 2017. Nowadays, it costs more than a penny’s value to manufacture one.