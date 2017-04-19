These big colleges produce the most students who graduate on time

Being accepted into college is a major milestone for any student. But it’s only one step toward receiving a degree. The sad truth is that many students never bridge the gap between enrollment and graduation.

According to a 2014 study by Complete College America, less than 50 percent of full-time public college students graduate in four years at the majority of public colleges. And private colleges don’t fare much better, particularly for low-income students.

Of course, not all schools face such low graduation rates. StartClass, an education research site by Graphiq, found the biggest colleges where the most students graduate on time. Using 2015 data (the most recent year available) from the National Center for Education Statistics Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, StartClass ranked big colleges by their undergraduate four-year graduation rate. To qualify as a “big college,” institutions needed to have at least 15,000 undergraduate students. Only colleges with a four-year graduation rate greater than 50 percent were included.





Also included is each school’s Smart Rating, which consists of the following factors:

Academic excellence : This includes the institution’s four-year graduation rate, full-time retention rate, student-faculty ratio and endowment per student, among other things.

: This includes the institution’s four-year graduation rate, full-time retention rate, student-faculty ratio and endowment per student, among other things. Expert opinion : StartClass compiles the latest college rankings from several publications, such as Forbes and U.S. News.

: StartClass compiles the latest college rankings from several publications, such as Forbes and U.S. News. Admissions selectivity : This takes into account the college’s acceptance rate, average ACT and SAT scores as well as the percent of freshmen in the top half of their high school graduating class.

: This takes into account the college’s acceptance rate, average ACT and SAT scores as well as the percent of freshmen in the top half of their high school graduating class. Career readiness : This is largely determined by the post-graduation salaries of the school’s alumni.

: This is largely determined by the post-graduation salaries of the school’s alumni. Financial affordability: Determined by the university’s average net price, financial aid and other factors.

Of the 37 schools on this list, only three have four-year graduation rates at or above 80 percent, and none exceed 90 percent. Although flagship public universities dominate the ranking, some private schools make the cut, including USC and Syracuse.

Note: Ties are broken by each school’s six-year undergrad graduation rate and then by Smart Rating. The six-year graduation rate is the percentage of students who graduate within six years, meaning it also includes the four-year rate.

37. University of Texas at Austin

Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Smart Rating: 92.85

92.85 Undergraduates: 39,619

39,619 Graduation rates Four-year: 51% Six-year: 79%



36. University of California, Davis

Location: Davis, Calif.

Davis, Calif. Smart Rating: 92.74

92.74 Undergraduates: 28,257

28,257 Graduation rates Four-year: 51% Six-year: 81%



35. University at Buffalo

Location: Buffalo, N.Y.

Buffalo, N.Y. Smart Rating: 89.88

89.88 Undergraduates: 19,953

19,953 Graduation rates Four-year: 52% Six-year: 72%



34. DePaul University

Location: Chicago, Ill.

Chicago, Ill. Smart Rating: 86.77

86.77 Undergraduates: 15,961

15,961 Graduation rates Four-year: 54% Six-year: 70%



33. University of South Carolina

Location: Columbia, S.C.

Columbia, S.C. Smart Rating: 89.28

89.28 Undergraduates: 25,237

25,237 Graduation rates Four-year: 54% Six-year: 73%



32. University of Minnesota

Location: Minneapolis, Minn.

Minneapolis, Minn. Smart Rating: 92.02

92.02 Undergraduates: 34,071

34,071 Graduation rates Four-year: 54% Six-year: 75%



31. University of Wisconsin–Madison

Location: Madison, Wis.

Madison, Wis. Smart Rating: 93.14

93.14 Undergraduates: 30,991

30,991 Graduation rates Four-year: 55% Six-year: 83%



30. University of California, San Diego

Location: San Diego, Calif.

San Diego, Calif. Smart Rating: 94.08

94.08 Undergraduates: 26,590

26,590 Graduation rates Four-year: 56% Six-year: 86%



29. Florida State University

Location: Tallahassee, Fla.

Tallahassee, Fla. Smart Rating: 90.65

90.65 Undergraduates: 32,706

32,706 Graduation rates Four-year: 57% Six-year: 77%



28. Rutgers University

Location: New Brunswick, N.J.

New Brunswick, N.J. Smart Rating: 90.74

90.74 Undergraduates: 35,484

35,484 Graduation rates Four-year: 57% Six-year: 79%



27. University of Washington

Location: Seattle, Wash.

Seattle, Wash. Smart Rating: 92.67

92.67 Undergraduates: 31,063

31,063 Graduation rates Four-year: 57% Six-year: 81%



26. University of Georgia

Location: Athens, Ga.

Athens, Ga. Smart Rating: 92.31

92.31 Undergraduates: 27,547

27,547 Graduation rates Four-year: 57% Six-year: 82%



25. Indiana University Bloomington

Location: Bloomington, Ind.

Bloomington, Ind. Smart Rating: 90.75

90.75 Undergraduates: 38,364

38,364 Graduation rates Four-year: 58% Six-year: 77%



24. University of Massachusetts Amherst

Location: Amherst, Mass.

Amherst, Mass. Smart Rating: 90.49

90.49 Undergraduates: 22,748

22,748 Graduation rates Four-year: 59% Six-year: 73%



23. Clemson University

Location: Clemson, S.C.

Clemson, S.C. Smart Rating: 91.44

91.44 Undergraduates: 18,016

18,016 Graduation rates Four-year: 59% Six-year: 83%



22. The Ohio State University

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Smart Rating: 92.03

92.03 Undergraduates: 45,289

45,289 Graduation rates Four-year: 59% Six-year: 83%



21. Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Location: Blacksburg, Va.

Blacksburg, Va. Smart Rating: 91.18

91.18 Undergraduates: 25,384

25,384 Graduation rates Four-year: 61% Six-year: 83%



20. University of Pittsburgh

Location: Pittsburgh, Pa.

Pittsburgh, Pa. Smart Rating: 90.74

90.74 Undergraduates: 18,908

18,908 Graduation rates Four-year: 64% Six-year: 80%



19. James Madison University

Location: Harrisonburg, Va.

Harrisonburg, Va. Smart Rating: 89.79

89.79 Undergraduates: 19,396

19,396 Graduation rates Four-year: 65% Six-year: 81%



18. Pennsylvania State University

Location: University Park, Pa.

University Park, Pa. Smart Rating: 91.32

91.32 Undergraduates: 40,742

40,742 Graduation rates Four-year: 65% Six-year: 85%



17. University of Florida

Location: Gainesville, Fla.

Gainesville, Fla. Smart Rating: 93.79

93.79 Undergraduates: 33,402

33,402 Graduation rates Four-year: 65% Six-year: 87%



16. University of Maryland

Location: College Park, Md.

College Park, Md. Smart Rating: 92.75

92.75 Undergraduates: 27,443

27,443 Graduation rates Four-year: 66% Six-year: 84%



15. Miami University

Location: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Smart Rating: 90.28

90.28 Undergraduates: 16,387

16,387 Graduation rates Four-year: 68% Six-year: 81%



14. University of California, Santa Barbara

Location: Santa Barbara, Calif.

Santa Barbara, Calif. Smart Rating: 93.28

93.28 Undergraduates: 20,607

20,607 Graduation rates Four-year: 68% Six-year: 81%



13. University of Delaware

Location: Newark, Del.

Newark, Del. Smart Rating: 91.34

91.34 Undergraduates: 19,100

19,100 Graduation rates Four-year: 68% Six-year: 82%



12. University of Connecticut

Location: Storrs, Conn.

Storrs, Conn. Smart Rating: 92.02

92.02 Undergraduates: 18,826

18,826 Graduation rates Four-year: 68% Six-year: 83%



11. University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign

Location: Champaign, Ill.

Champaign, Ill. Smart Rating: 93.28

93.28 Undergraduates: 33,368

33,368 Graduation rates Four-year: 68% Six-year: 84%



10. University of California, Irvine

Location: Irvine, Calif.

Irvine, Calif. Smart Rating: 92.78

92.78 Undergraduates: 25,256

25,256 Graduation rates Four-year: 68% Six-year: 86%



9. Syracuse University

Location: Syracuse, N.Y.

Syracuse, N.Y. Smart Rating: 91.53

91.53 Undergraduates: 15,196

15,196 Graduation rates Four-year: 69% Six-year: 81%



8. University of California, Los Angeles

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles, Calif. Smart Rating: 95.5

95.5 Undergraduates: 29,585

29,585 Graduation rates Four-year: 69% Six-year: 90%



7. University of California, Berkeley

Location: Berkeley, Calif.

Berkeley, Calif. Smart Rating: 96

96 Undergraduates: 27,496

27,496 Graduation rates Four-year: 72% Six-year: 91%



6. University of Michigan

Location: Ann Arbor, Mich.

Ann Arbor, Mich. Smart Rating: 95.22

95.22 Undergraduates: 28,312

28,312 Graduation rates Four-year: 76% Six-year: 90%



5. New York University

Location: New York, N.Y.

New York, N.Y. Smart Rating: 92.05

92.05 Undergraduates: 25,722

25,722 Graduation rates Four-year: 77% Six-year: 84%



4. University of Southern California

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles, Calif. Smart Rating: 94.45

94.45 Undergraduates: 18,810

18,810 Graduation rates Four-year: 78% Six-year: 91%



3. Boston University

Location: Boston, Mass.

Boston, Mass. Smart Rating: 92.47

92.47 Undergraduates: 17,932

17,932 Graduation rates Four-year: 80% Six-year: 84%



2. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Location: Chapel Hill, N.C.

Chapel Hill, N.C. Smart Rating: 95.1

95.1 Undergraduates: 18,415

18,415 Graduation rates Four-year: 81% Six-year: 90%



1. University of Virginia