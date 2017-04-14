These choice baby names rocked the 1960s

Many people recognize the 1960s as one of the most revolutionary eras in recent history. It was a groovy decade characterized by innovative musicians, technology breakthroughs and transformation in society. If you love The Beatles, like to rock bell-bottom jeans and a lava lamp still ties together your room, you might want to pay homage to this colorful decade by giving your child a name with 1960s flare.

RELATED: These are the grooviest, most popular baby names of the 1970s from A to Z

MooseRoots, a genealogy data site by Graphiq, identified the most popular boys’ and girls’ names of the 1960s from A to Z. Using data from the Social Security Administration, the experts at MooseRoots looked at the name with the highest average frequency per million babies born from 1960-1969. The most common name for every letter of the alphabet, for both genders, is listed in alphabetical order.





RELATED: These are the most popular baby names of the 1980s from A to Z

Of course, the names John and Paul stand out as shining examples of star-studded 1960s names, but other names like Heidi and Elizabeth are classy names with a 1960s nod. See if one of these far-out 1960s baby names is right for your little one.