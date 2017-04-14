These choice baby names rocked the 1960s

Many people recognize the 1960s as one of the most revolutionary eras in recent history. It was a groovy decade characterized by innovative musicians, technology breakthroughs and transformation in society. If you love The Beatles, like to rock bell-bottom jeans and a lava lamp still ties together your room, you might want to pay homage to this colorful decade by giving your child a name with 1960s flare.
MooseRoots, a genealogy data site by Graphiq, identified the most popular boys’ and girls’ names of the 1960s from A to Z. Using data from the Social Security Administration, the experts at MooseRoots looked at the name with the highest average frequency per million babies born from 1960-1969. The most common name for every letter of the alphabet, for both genders, is listed in alphabetical order.
Of course, the names John and Paul stand out as shining examples of star-studded 1960s names, but other names like Heidi and Elizabeth are classy names with a 1960s nod. See if one of these far-out 1960s baby names is right for your little one.
- A: Angela and Anthony
- B: Brenda and Brian
- C: Cynthia and Charles
- D: Donna and David
- E: Elizabeth and Eric
- F: Frances and Frank
- G: Gina and Gregory
- H: Heidi and Henry
- I: Irene and Ivan
- J: Jennifer and John
- K: Karen and Kevin
- L: Lisa and Larry
- M: Mary and Michael
- N: Nancy and Nicholas
- O: Olga and Oscar
- P: Patricia and Paul
- Q: Queen and Quentin
- R: Robin and Robert
- S: Susan and Steven
- T: Tammy and Thomas
- U: Ursula and Ulysses
- V: Valerie and Vincent
- W: Wendy and William
- X: Xan and Xavier
- Y: Yvonne and Yancy
- Z: Zina and Zachary