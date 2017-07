If you’re obsessed with the simple wire bracelets from Alex and Ani, we’ve got a treat for you.

YouTuber MizzPinkDiamonds shows us exactly how to make them. Because they are so simple looking, they actually are pretty easy to make.

You’ll need some jewelry wire and pliers, plus any charms you want to add.

Before you know it, you’ll have an arm party full of fun bracelets. And they really do make great gifts.