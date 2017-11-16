Black Friday is obviously a great time to buy gifts, but it’s also a good time to pick up some stuff for yourself. If you’ve been eyeing a new TV or laptop, look out for great deals this holiday season.





Shopping on Black Friday can be overwhelming, so it’s best to do research before you hit the stores. YouTuber Paul Bradford has studied the ads and shares the 25 best tech deals out there this year.

TVs are always a hit, and this year, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart all have good deals on 55-inch 4K TVs, but the brands vary.

Playstation and Xbox are the best prices at a place you wouldn’t guess: Kohl’s. The price is similar to Walmart and Target, but at Kohl’s, you’ll get either a $60 or $45 gift card, depending on the system. There are also great prices on external hard drives, TV casting devices, and video games.

Watch to find out about all the best deals. Happy shopping!