These tips will help you grill safely all summer long

Ah, summer — the best time of the year to fire up the grill and enjoy some hot dogs, hamburgers, and baby back ribs.
But grilling can be dangerous if done incorrectly. These tips will help you stay safe at your next cookout.
- Only grill outdoors in a well-ventilated space.
- Keep your grill away from siding and deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
- Remove grease or fat buildup from your grill right away.
- Never leave a grill unattended.
- Never add flammable liquids to a grill fire.
- Store propane tanks upright in a place where temperatures don’t exceed 120 degrees.
- If you smell gas while grilling, get away from the grill and call the fire department.