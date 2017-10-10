This 5-year-old can explain exactly where babies come from

Five-year-old boy genius Anson Wong knows a lot more about the female reproductive system than most adults.

His mother, Alice Wong, brought Anson along to one of her prenatal checkups and was amused when he spotted a diagram of a uterus in the office. He proceeded to explain the entire menstruation process, and she captured it all on video.

What is the menstrual cycle?

The menstrual cycle is the body’s way of preparing for possible pregnancy.





As Anson explained to his mom, the first step in the process is ovulation. It starts in either of the ovaries. An egg is released from the ovary when it reaches maturity through a process called corpus luteum. It travels down the fallopian tube into the uterus, where it waits to be fertilized.

“Then it dies as an empty follicle,” Anson explained. “But if a sperm does fertilize it, menstruation does not begin. That’s called fertilization.”

If fertilization occurs, the egg doesn’t not leave the body.

“That’s when it attaches to the uterus of the endometrium. That’s when you’re officially pregnant,” Anson said.

