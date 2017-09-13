This 5-year-old genius can talk about numbers so big, they’re just theory at this point

For some of us, math has always been a challenging subject, but others are naturally gifted with a mathematically-inclined mind. Boy genius Anson Wong takes that to a whole new level. At just 5 years old, he is able to explain numbers so big and complex, they’re considered theoretical in the mathematical community.

What is a Googol?

When you hear the word “googol” its homonym “Google” may come to mind. One is a giant tech company and the other is a giant number, equal to 10100, or 1 followed by 100 zeroes.





Written out in long form, it looks like this: 10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000.

It’s easy to see why it’s scientific notation is much preferred. Scientists use the concept of googol to compare very large quantities of things, like the number of subatomic particles in the universe.

What is a millinillon?

It may sound like a made-up number, but a millinillion is equal to 103003 . It’s the second smallest number Anson explained. A millinillion is 1 followed by 3003 zeros.

What is a googolplex?

A googolplex is equal to 10(10^100). It’s 10 to the power of a googol, or 1 followed by a googol zeros.

According to astronomer Carl Sagan, it is estimated that writing a googolplex in its full form would be impossible, because in order to do so, it would require more space than is available in the known universe. But believe it or not, there is even a number bigger than a googolplex.

What is a millinillionolplex?

If you’re paying attention, you can probably guess what millinillionolplex is equal to. If you guessed it’s 1 followed by a millinillion zeroes, you’re correct! Anson refers to this number as “olplex” in his video.

Thankfully, there’s a shorthand way of writing a millinillionolplex and that’s 10^10^3003.

That’s crazy big. And that doesn’t even scratch the surface of how big numbers can get.

