This 5-year-old genius is hilariously confused by an ultrasound image

Anson Wong knows a lot of things, but his knowledge about what exactly he’s looking at in an ultrasound it a little off.

Anson’s mom, Alice Wong, recently shared a hilarious video of Anson announcing some big news for the family.

“I’m going to be a big brother!” Anson proudly proclaimed in the video.

Alice shared an ultrasound image of the baby with Anson, and he couldn’t wait to explain it a little more. Anson was adorably confused by it.

RELATED: 5-year-old genius explains menstruation, where babies come from





“Now look at this picture,” Anson said. “Look. That is the clitoris. This is the vagina…”

His mom, surprised by his explanation, burst into laughter.

“No, it’s not!” she exclaimed in the video. “That’s not a… No. That’s the womb, honey!”

But, Anson was still not convinced.

“But where’s the clitoris then?” asked Anson.

His mom responded, “It’s not in the picture, Anson!”

Anson goes on to say he’s very excited to be a big brother. He promised to read to his new sibling and teach her to write.

Anson’s Answers features 5-year-old whiz kid Anson Wong. He has a college-level grasp on various areas of science, dreams of becoming the president and can speak multiple languages. Did you catch that he’s just 5 years old? Anson has a passion for teaching others and loves to share videos explaining the human body, the laws of physics and his ideas for the future. Grab a seat, because Professor Anson’s class is in session!

Stay in touch with Anson by following him on Facebook!