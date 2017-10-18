This 5-year-old genius is very passionate about breathing

You do it every minute of every day, but do you ever really give much thought to the act of breathing?

Five-year-old boy genius Anson Wong has devoted a lot of his time to learning about this important function in the human body and shared what he learned in his series, “Anson’s Answers.”

What is the respiratory system?

The respiratory system is a series of organs in the human body responsible for feeding oxygen to the rest of the body.

Some of the major organs involved in the respiratory system are the nose, lungs and blood vessels





What are the steps in respiration?

Oxygen-rich air rushes into our body through our nose and mouth as we expand our lungs. The air travels through the trachea before ending up in our lungs.

As air travels through the trachea, it is filtered by tiny cilia, which move back-and-forth to catch dust and germs that might infect the body. The body rids itself these foreign intruders by expelling mucus when we sneeze or cough.

After oxygen-rich air enters the lungs, a series of organs transport the oxygen to the rest of the body, while delivering carbon dioxide waste back into the lungs to be expelled from the boy.

The hand-off between oxygen and carbon dioxide is handled by small, spongy sacks called aleveoli. The aleveoli take carbon dioxide from the blood and replace it with oxygen.

Oxygen-rich red blood cells then travel from the lungs to where ever oxygen is needed.

Anson’s Answers features 5-year-old whiz kid Anson Wong. He has a college-level grasp on various areas of science, dreams of becoming the president and can speak multiple languages. Did you catch that he’s just 5 years old? Anson has a passion for teaching others and loves to share videos explaining the human body, the laws of physics and his ideas for the future. Grab a seat, because Professor Anson’s class is in session!

