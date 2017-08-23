This 5-year-old genius knows a lot about the brain… and reproduction | Anson’s Answers

Our brains control every function of our body. Needless to say, it’s a very important organ. Have you ever wondered about all the different functions our brain carries out? Our resident boy genius, 5-year-old Anson Wong, is here to to tell you a little bit about the mushy mass that lives inside our heads. He explained a little bit about a few different parts of the brain and the parts of the body they control.

What is the brain?

The human brain is the command center for the entire nervous system. The human brain is similar in a lot of ways to many other animals, except its proportion to body size is larger.





Brainstem

The brainstem connects the brain the the rest of the body. It connects to the spinal cord and provides many of the basic survival function of the body. It controls the heart, lungs and even your sleep.

Cerebrum

The cerebrum is the part of the brain that contains the cerebral cortex. It’s the largest part of the brain and, among other things, is responsible for forming memories.

Pineal gland

The pineal gland is named for its shape, which resembles a pinecone. It’s a part of the body’s endocrine system and produces meatonin. Melatonin plays an important role in our sleep and wake cycles.

Anson’s Answers features 5-year-old whiz kid Anson Wong. He has a college-level grasp on various areas of science, dreams of becoming the president and can speak multiple languages. Did you catch that he’s just 5 years old? Anson has a passion for teaching others and loves to share videos explaining the human body, the laws of physics and his ideas for the future. Grab a seat, because Professor Anson’s class is in session!

