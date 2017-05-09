This artist has a pretty dangerous passion

When you think of an artist, you may think of someone drawing on a patio, painting a bowl of fruit or creating pottery on the wheel. What you probably do not think of is a man, a chainsaw and a 1,200 pound log.

The founder of Blue Ridge Bear Sculptures in Cleveland, Ga., takes everything you think you know about art and throws those ideas right out the window.

RELATED: World record V-8 chainsaw slices through 30″ log

John Robinson is the artist behind Blue Ridge Bear Sculptors. Robinson’s passion for drawing, love of the outdoors and experience with chainsaws created the foundation that Blue Ridge Bear Sculptures stands on.





When looking through Robinson’s extensive collection of chainsaw carvings, you will see everything from sea turtles and fish, to Indians and bears (of course). His attention to detail and passion for creating are extremely evident in each piece that he creates.

In his own words: