This is the ultimate no-hassle way to make sure your laundry is always clean

Doing laundry can be such a pain, especially if you’ve let it pile up for weeks.

We’ve finally found a way to free ourselves of this chore. There’s no easy way out — you still have to do it, but this simple method will take it from a chore to just a thing you do.

The secret is to do one load every day. Throwing a few things in and switching them over hardly takes any time at all. Plus, you don’t have to manage switching load after load with your Saturday plans.





After a few weeks, you’ll hardly think of it as a chore at all.