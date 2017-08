This is the ultimate no-hassle way to make sure your laundry is always clean

Doing laundry can be such a pain, especially if youโ€™ve let it pile up for weeks.

Weโ€™ve finally found a way to free ourselves of this chore. Thereโ€™s no easy way out โ€” you still have to do it, but this simple method will take it from a chore to just a thing you do.

The secret is to do one load every day. Throwing a few things in and switching them over hardly takes any time at all. Plus, you donโ€™t have to manage switching load after load with your Saturday plans.





After a few weeks, youโ€™ll hardly think of it as a chore at all.