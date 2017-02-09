This is your ultimate guide to removing Sharpie from pretty much any surface

If you have kids (or even if you’re just clumsy), you’ve probably had to deal with walls and objects in your house being defaced with permanent marker.

While Sharpie stains can fade over time, you likely want to remove those marks sooner rather than later.

Blogger Brandi of Aunt Bee’s Recipes has clearly faced this scenario before, as she has compiled a handy guide of ways to remove marker from pretty much everything.





Surprisingly, a few everyday supplies — toothpaste, vinegar, milk, rubbing alcohol — can do the trick, depending on the surface. Who knew?