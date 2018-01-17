Do you know how the body fights off viral infections, like the flu? Five-year-old boy genius, Anson Wong, knows exactly how it helps to keep the body clean.





RELATED: Anson Wong shows us how water magically fills empty cups in colorful science experiment

What is the lymphatic system?

The lymphatic system is part of the body’s circulatory system. It plays an important role in the immune system. It is made up of a network of lymph vessels, which carry clear lymph fluid.

What does the lymphatic system do?

One main function of the lymph system is to support the immune system. The lymph contains lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell, which help the body right off infections. Lymphocytes are concentrated in the body’s lymph nodes. The three major types of lymphocytes are T cells, B cells and natural killer cells.

In addition to carrying lymphocytes, the lymph also carries waste products from cells, bacteria and proteins.

They lymphatic system also removes unwanted fluid from tissues, supports fatty acids from the digestive system, and transports immune cells to the lymph nodes, where an immune response is triggered.

Anson’s Answers features 5-year-old whiz kid Anson Wong. He has a college-level grasp on various areas of science, dreams of becoming the president and can speak multiple languages. Did you catch that he’s just 5 years old? Anson has a passion for teaching others and loves to share videos explaining the human body, the laws of physics and his ideas for the future. Grab a seat, because Professor Anson’s class is in session!

Stay in touch with Anson by following him on Facebook!