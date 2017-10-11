This little balancing act will wow everyone at the bar

This little water-based trick can be performed at the bar, at home, at a restaurant — anywhere, really.
You can balance a card on the edge of a glass, but the second you add weight to the end, the card falls. Bet your friends that you can add the weight and keep the card in place.
You will need:
- A glass of water (about half full)
- A card (business card, credit card, whatever you’d like)
- A coin
- Some extra water