Five-year-old Anson Wong loves conducting science demonstrations at home to illustrate everyday phenomena. For him, it’s way better than magic.

Anson and his producer, Jessica, recently showed a “magic milk” experiment, which illustrates how soap breaks down fat in milk. This colorful, swirling experiment will keep your kids entertained and curious.





What you’ll need:

Whole milk Liquid soap Liquid coloring (several different colors)

You’ll also need to have a large, flat tray on hand, as well as some cotton swabs.

What to do:

Pour the milk in the tray so it completely covers the bottom Add several drops of food coloring to the surface of the milk. Don’t mix the colors! Dip a cotton swab in some dish soap and place it on one of the food coloring drops in the milk. Hold it there for a few seconds and watch how the milk and colors react!

You’ll see the colors in the tray scatter and dance as soon as the milk comes in contact with the soap.

Anson made some fun observations during the experiment. He commented that the swirling colors reminded him of the Crab Nebula, a massive cloud of gas and dust floating in space as a result of a supernova.

What’s happening:

This is what happens whenever fats and oils come in contact with soap, you just don’t get to see it. Whole milk contains a lot of fat. When soap is mixed in the with milk, the milk begins to break up and collect the fat molecules in the milk. The fat molecules are bending and twisting in the milk when the soap comes in contact with it. The food coloring provides an easy way to see all those changes happening.

You could also try this experiment with other types of milk, like skim, 1 percent and 2 percent see what kinds of milk this experiment works best with.

Anson’s Answers features a 5-year-old genius. He has a college-level grasp on various areas of science, dreams of becoming the president and can speak multiple languages. Did you catch that he’s just 5 years old? Anson has a passion for teaching others and loves to share videos explaining the human body, the laws of physics and his ideas for the future. Grab a seat, because Professor Anson’s class is in session!

Stay in touch with Anson by following him on Facebook!