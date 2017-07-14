This simple trap will kill all those fruit flies buzzing around your kitchen

If you’ve ever had those pesky little flies in your kitchen, you know how annoying they can be — and how difficult it is to get rid of them.

Next time you have an infestation, try this natural solution.

Fruit flies are attracted to the smell of decaying fruit and can come from up to a mile away to find it. You can trick the ones in your house by setting up a trap with vinegar like the one shown in this video.





Be sure to include the dish soap, as it acts to decrease the surface tension of the vinegar. This causes the flies to fall in and drown instead of being able to perch on the surface of the vinegar and then fly away again.