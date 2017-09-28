This unicorn pumpkin is too adorable not to make

Have you ever seen such a cute pumpkin? The unicorn horn really takes this adorable design over the top.
RELATED: 10 inexpensive activities to enjoy this fall
Plus, painting a pumpkin is easier than carving one because you don’t have to clean out the inside. Give yourself a head start by using a pumpkin that is naturally white.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- pumpkins
- newspaper
- white spray paint
- glitter Mod Podge
- small hand saw
- felt (to make ears)
- fabric glue
- scissors
- Model Magic
- wooden skewer
- gold paint
Find the full instructions with step-by-step pictures at Confettidea.