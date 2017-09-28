This unicorn pumpkin is too adorable not to make
Have you ever seen such a cute pumpkin? The unicorn horn really takes this adorable design over the top.

Plus, painting a pumpkin is easier than carving one because you don’t have to clean out the inside. Give yourself a head start by using a pumpkin that is naturally white.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • pumpkins
  • newspaper
  • white spray paint
  • glitter Mod Podge
  • small hand saw
  • felt (to make ears)

  • fabric glue
  • scissors
  • Model Magic
  • wooden skewer
  • gold paint

Find the full instructions with step-by-step pictures at Confettidea.

